Blaze burns one-quarter acre on 25 Hill

Kern County firefighters extinguished a small grass fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out about 12:50 p.m. on Chevron Property near the top of 25 Hill on the Tenth Street side.

It was quickly controlled and held to about one-quarter acre, according to reports from the scene.

Two engines and two patrols from the Taft and Fellows stations responded to the fire and were on scene for a little over an hour mopping up.