Officers make two DUI arrests

8:41 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Officer initiated activity at Maricopa. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:56 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at on North St. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:15 Vehicle Code violations

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

4:51 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Polk St, Ford City. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:17 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:11 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Garratt St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:27 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:34 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.

8:39 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

8:55 Trespassing

Occurred at Oil Dri Taft Production Co on Petroleum Club Rd. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:56 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:28 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Completed.

9:52 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:55 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity on North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:02 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Warning.

11:02 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

11:12 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:41 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:51 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Victor St/Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:13 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Date St/Van Buren St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:31 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:03 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Completed.

1:37 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: Unfounded.

1:49 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:50 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Brandon Ave. Disposition: Completed.

2:10 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at OT Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:51 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:42 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.