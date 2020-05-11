Amy Castillo-Covert died Sunday, according to school officials.

“We loved her and she was a champion for Sierra Sands,” said Dave Ostash, Sierra Sands Unified School District superintendent.

Castillo-Covert was elected to the school board in 2002, working closely with the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS).

Ostash confirmed Castillo-Covert’s death in a ParentSquare message Monday afternoon, stating, “I am deeply saddened to tell you that one of our trusted and beloved board members, Amy Castillo-Covert, unexpectedly passed away yesterday.

“While I do not know details, I am generally aware that she passed away due to complications after recovery from a medical procedure on Friday.”

No further details are available at this time.

Assemblyman Vince Fong posted to his personal Facebook about Castillo-Covert’s death.

“[Castillo-Covert] always was checking to see how I was doing, sending me a needed Bible verse, or letting me know she was praying for me.

She was encouraging everyone she met. Thank you for being such a wonderful friend. I will miss you.”

Fong was joined by others who also posted to Facebook to mourn the school board member.

Ostash said that Castillo-Covert’s family is planning a celebration of life for the summer, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.