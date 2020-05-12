If they take attend schools with free or reduced meals, they can get extra crisis response food

Children who are eligible for free and reduced price meals at school will receive additional EBT food benefits on the P-EBT card.

P-EBT is a new crisis response benefit that helps families buy food while schools are closed due to COVID- 19. Families will get up to $365 per eligible child on the P-EBT card to use to purchase groceries. P-EBT cards will look different, however they can be used like regular EBT cards, including the ability to purchase food online at Amazon and Walmart.

Families whose children were eligible for free and reduced price meals, and those who receive certain benefits, including CalFresh, CalWORKs, Medi-Cal and Foster Care that resulted in direct certification for free and reduced price school meals are automatically eligible and do not need to apply for P-EBT.

This includes students attending public charter schools and private schools as long as the school participates in the federally funded School Breakfast Program and/or to the National School Lunch Program.

These families should automatically receive a P-EBT card in the mail starting today through May 22.

Families with children who are eligible for free and reduced price meals, but who are not receiving benefits that result in direct certification will need to apply online. The online application will be available as of May 22 through June 30. Eligible families can apply for P-EBT beginning on May 22 at https://ca.p-ebt.org/.

For more information, please visit https://www.cdss.ca.gov/home/pandemic-ebt or contact Jana Slagle at slaglej@kerndhs.com or Ally Triolo at trioloa@kerndhs.com.