FMC has also begun elective surgeries, rehabilitation, mammograms, bone density exams, and other screening procedures while the emergency department remains open 24 hours a day.

With many safety measures in place, Fairchild Medical Center has resumed services which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, including primary care, pediatric care, dental, OB/GYN, general surgery, orthopedics, and mental health.

Clinic appointments, both in person and virtual, can be scheduled by calling (530) 842-3507.

Many Siskiyou County residents have taken advantage of Fairchild Express Care, said Elizabeth Langford, the hospital’s director of marketing. Appointments can be conducted through a smart phone and are available any day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

FMC has also begun elective surgeries, rehabilitation, mammograms, bone density exams, and other screening procedures while the emergency department remains open 24 hours a day.

“Safety remains a high priority for anyone visiting any Fairchild location,” said Langford. “Screening is performed at all locations, and everyone who enters either brings their own mask or is provided one at the door.”

In addition, Fairchild has chosen to test all its employees, providers, and contractors for COVID-19, Langford said. Anyone who tests positive will self-quarantine for 14 days.

FMC is prepared for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients, said Langford, and has a plan in place.

“Part of that plan increased access to online care while at the same time decreasing some in-person services based on guidelines provided by federal, state and local authorities,” she explained. “Over the past couple of months, Fairchild Express Care has continued to offer on-demand video chat visits for ... non-emergency medical needs, while a new telehealth service was launched for scheduled primary care, orthopedic and behavioral health visits for Fairchild Medical Clinic and Scott Valley Rural Health Clinic patients.”

Delays were most heavily felt by patients waiting for elective general and orthopedic surgeries as well as preventative imaging services including mammograms and bone density scans, Langford said.

Video and phone visits still encouraged

Langford added that over the next few weeks, as the hospital begins to increase the availability of services, “patients may experience longer than normal wait times for in-person appointments, while video and phone visits will likely remain more readily available.”

Part of the wait for patients is due to the demand for service the delay has created, but is also due in part to the increased measures put in place to keep everyone safe.

For example, fewer patient appointments will be scheduled within the same hour to maintain physical distance in common spaces like waiting rooms and lobbies. In many cases, Langford said, patients will have the option to wait in their vehicles until their patient room is available.

“Our clinics typically have around 100,000 patient visits in a given year,” said FMC Director Paulette Adams. “That’s a lot of people going through our offices every day. Our team has always worked hard to keep our facilities clean and to minimize germs on common surfaces. We’re now taking steps to do even more, including decreased wait times before patients are taken to exam rooms and increased space between chairs/benches in our lobbies.”

While some providers and facilities throughout the state and country have had to make the difficult decision to permanently close some services, Fairchild is actually increasing access to care for both online and in-person services including a new expansion of primary care space at FMC, across the street from the hospital, Langford said.

“Maintaining, and when needed, increasing access to care is critical to serving our local communities,” said FMC CEO Jonathon Andrus. “Our patients will see changes within each of our facilities as we adapt to meet their needs, but as we have for more than 20 years, Fairchild will continue to be here to meet those needs, both routine and emergency.”

Don’t delay important services

As in-person services slowly reopen, Andrus reminded patients of the importance of not delaying necessary emergency medical care. While it might be tempting to delay care, the results can have an increased negative impact beyond the initial illness or injury the patient is experiencing. Delaying care may even limit the potential treatment doctors and medical teams can provide when the patient arrives.

The emergency department at Fairchild has seen first hand that patients in the past two months have delayed care for both injury and illness.

In the month of April, the FMC emergency department saw a 50% decrease in the number of patients seeking treatment for symptoms of stroke, said Langford.

Decreases like this have been reported throughout the country for a variety of life threatening medical conditions, prompting doctors and hospitals to encourage patients not to delay care, but to seek medical attention immediately when necessary, said Langford.

It’s not just a delay in emergency care that concerns Fairchild’s providers, but routine care as well; especially in children. Delays in routine medical care, including immunizations for children can have long-lasting effects. The Fairchild Pediatric Clinic encourages parents to keep their kids’ health on track by keeping their vaccine and booster shot appointments on track.

“While the team at FMC understands the serious concerns regarding COVID-19, they want the community to know that every possible safety precaution has been taken,” said Langford, including visitor restrictions, mandatory screenings (including temperature readings) at all entrances, mandatory masking/face coverings within facilities, and beginning last week, mandatory COVID-19 testing of all FMC providers and team members.

All our coverage of coronavirus is being provided free for our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by calling our office at (530) 842-5777.