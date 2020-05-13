I have a question about health care. Can anyone help me understand?

The Great Healer went around healing everyone. He even healed the servant of an occupying enemy officer. Jesus didn't make anyone fill out a form, or question their worthiness. He did it hundreds of times for just about anyone of any status. So did his followers.

That sure looks like medicare for all. The only opposition Jesus had were conservative establishment rulers. Looks familiar for today.

Would someone please explain this to me? What is so awful about healing the sick? Why are conservative “Christian” republicans so dead set against healing help in any form?

Francis Mangels

Mount Shasta