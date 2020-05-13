Participating in the caravan of decorated vehicles were teachers and staff from all five schools in the district. They were joined by firefighters from Fort Jones, Scott Valley and Etna.

Waiting in front of her Fort Jones home on Friday with a sign that read, “Thank you EHS,” Etna High School sophomore Madison Kraus anxiously waited for the Scott Valley Unified School District social distancing parade to pass by.

“I think it’s cool they’re doing this for the kids,” Madison said. “It gives me a sense of community.”

While she has talked to her teachers online, on the phone and by text, Madison said she was looking forward to seeing them pass in front of her home during the “social distancing” parade.

“It will be nice to see them again and wave as they pass by,” Kraus said.

Participating in the caravan of decorated vehicles were teachers and staff from all five schools in the district. They were joined by firefighters from Fort Jones, Scott Valley and Etna.

“We want to do our part to support the community and the teachers,” Etna Fire Chief Alan Kramer said.

With campuses closed for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community event was a way for everyone to reconnect.

The parade began at Fort Jones Elementary School and traveled on Highway 3 through the communities of Quartz Valley, Greenview, Etna and Callahan, before returning to Fort Jones.

As the parade went through downtown Fort Jones, people lined the streets a safe social distance apart, excitedly waving to the school staff. Kids jumped up and down when their teachers passed by, and a few beamed when their teachers shouted out their names and told them that they missed them.

“I liked seeing my teachers,” said Kylie Friden, a second-grader at Etna Elementary School. “I also liked seeing all the cars decorated.”

Many of the vehicles were painted with encouraging messages such as “Keep Working Hard,” “Mustangs Stay Strong,” and “We miss you! Keep reading.”

Some teachers brought their pets along the ride. Others decorated their cars with stuffed animals and school mascots.

A mustang stuffed animal was riding, appropriately, in a Ford Mustang. The Etna High School Lion mascot also was on hand, and enthusiastically waved to the crowd.

Etna Elementary School teacher Raylene Lang helped organize the event with Jamie Banks, who works at the Siskiyou County Office of Education and lives in the Scott Valley.

Lang said while teachers in the district are still working with students through distance learning, the staff misses them.

“It’s exciting to connect with the students and show them that we’re still here and available to help and support them,” she said. “We want them to know that we’re all in this together.”

Employees in the district transportation department painted words of encouragement on a bright yellow school bus.

“It will be nice to see the kids again and let them know we are still thinking about them,” said Dianne Hasemeyer, transportation supervisor for the district, just before the parade.

The five schools in the district are Etna and Scott River high schools, Scott Valley Junior High School and Etna and Fort Jones elementary schools.