Several recreation areas in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest – including Mt. Shasta above 10,000 feet – are reopening to the public by Saturday, May 16 the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday
Several recreation areas in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest – including Mt. Shasta above 10,000 feet – are reopening to the public by Saturday, May 16 the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday, although social distancing is still encouraged.
In the Mt. Shasta and McCloud areas, the following facilities and campgrounds are reopening:
• Fowlers Campground
• Sims Flat Campground
• Cattle Camp Campground
• Day Use sites opening in Mt. Shasta/McCloud Area
• Bunny Flat and all Everitt Memorial Highway day use sites – the gate at Bunny Flat will be closed until at least July 1
• Castle Lake Day Use Area
• Sims Day Use Area
• Pollard Flat Day Use Area
• McCloud River Falls area (Lower/Upper/Middle Falls; Lakin Dam; Cattle Camp swimming hole)
• Pilgrim Creek Snowmobile Park
“We encourage visitors to check our website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open so that you can plan your visit,” the Forest Service said in the release. “You can also call your local ranger station during normal business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”
The Forest Service encourages people to “recreate locally” and to practice self sufficiency.
“Come prepared with all the essentials needed for your trip, including food, emergency supplies, and the ability to pack-out trash,” the release states.
Tips for safe recreation include:
• Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others
• Do not gather in groups other than those in your household and please follow the latest guidance from officials.
• Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.
• Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.
• Some services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.
Other STNF facilities and campgrounds that are opening include:
Shasta Lake area
Antlers Campground
Bailey Cove Campground
Chirpchatter Campground
Deadlun Campground
Ellery Creek Campground
Lakeshore East Campground
Lower Jones Valley Campground
Madrone Campground
McCloud Bridge Campground
Upper Jones Valley Campground
Dekkas Rock Group Campground
Gregory Creek Group Campground
Mariners Point Group Campground
Moore Creek Campground
Nelson Point Campground
Pine Point Campground
Bailey Cove Day Use Area
Dekkas Rock Day Use Area
Fishermans Point Day Use Area
McCloud Bridge Day Use Area
Big Bar area
Hayden Flat Campground
Pigeon Point Campground
Group Campgrounds opening in Big Bar Area
Pigeon Point Group Campground
Cedar Flat Picnic Area
Whites Bar Picnic Area
Big Flat River Access
Trinity area
Ackerman Campground
Bridge Camp Campground
Clark Springs Campground
Cooper Gulch Campground
Eagle Creek Campground
Mary Smith Campground
Minersville Campground
Trinity River Campground
Clark Springs Day Use Area and Beach
Cooper Gulch Day Use Area
Pine Cove Picnic Area
Hayfork area
Forest Glen Guard Station
Post Creek Lookout
Yolla Bolla area
Tomhead Saddle Campground
For more information, visit the Shasta-Trinity National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/stnf.