Several recreation areas in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest – including Mt. Shasta above 10,000 feet – are reopening to the public by Saturday, May 16 the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday

Several recreation areas in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest – including Mt. Shasta above 10,000 feet – are reopening to the public by Saturday, May 16 the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday, although social distancing is still encouraged.

In the Mt. Shasta and McCloud areas, the following facilities and campgrounds are reopening:

• Fowlers Campground

• Sims Flat Campground

• Cattle Camp Campground

• Day Use sites opening in Mt. Shasta/McCloud Area

• Bunny Flat and all Everitt Memorial Highway day use sites – the gate at Bunny Flat will be closed until at least July 1

• Castle Lake Day Use Area

• Sims Day Use Area

• Pollard Flat Day Use Area

• McCloud River Falls area (Lower/Upper/Middle Falls; Lakin Dam; Cattle Camp swimming hole)

• Pilgrim Creek Snowmobile Park

“We encourage visitors to check our website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open so that you can plan your visit,” the Forest Service said in the release. “You can also call your local ranger station during normal business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

The Forest Service encourages people to “recreate locally” and to practice self sufficiency.

“Come prepared with all the essentials needed for your trip, including food, emergency supplies, and the ability to pack-out trash,” the release states.

Tips for safe recreation include:

• Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others

• Do not gather in groups other than those in your household and please follow the latest guidance from officials.

• Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.

• Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.

• Some services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.

Other STNF facilities and campgrounds that are opening include:

Shasta Lake area

Antlers Campground

Bailey Cove Campground

Chirpchatter Campground

Deadlun Campground

Ellery Creek Campground

Lakeshore East Campground

Lower Jones Valley Campground

Madrone Campground

McCloud Bridge Campground

Upper Jones Valley Campground

Dekkas Rock Group Campground

Gregory Creek Group Campground

Mariners Point Group Campground

Moore Creek Campground

Nelson Point Campground

Pine Point Campground

Bailey Cove Day Use Area

Dekkas Rock Day Use Area

Fishermans Point Day Use Area

McCloud Bridge Day Use Area

Big Bar area

Hayden Flat Campground

Pigeon Point Campground

Group Campgrounds opening in Big Bar Area

Pigeon Point Group Campground

Cedar Flat Picnic Area

Whites Bar Picnic Area

Big Flat River Access

Trinity area

Ackerman Campground

Bridge Camp Campground

Clark Springs Campground

Cooper Gulch Campground

Eagle Creek Campground

Mary Smith Campground

Minersville Campground

Trinity River Campground

Clark Springs Day Use Area and Beach

Cooper Gulch Day Use Area

Pine Cove Picnic Area

Hayfork area

Forest Glen Guard Station

Post Creek Lookout

Yolla Bolla area

Tomhead Saddle Campground

For more information, visit the Shasta-Trinity National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/stnf.