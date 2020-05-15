The Klamath National Forest announced Friday that its developed recreation sites will remain closed through June 1. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest, on the other hand, aims to open many of its sites by this weekend.

The order does not close trails, trailheads or general forest areas, the U.S. Forest Service specified.

As conditions change, sites may begin to reopen prior to the June 1 date, the Forest Service said.

More information on what is open and what’s not is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/klamath.

“Outdoor recreation can be beneficial to mental and physical health but must be practiced safely,” the Forest Service said. “We continue to ask visitors to recreate locally” and encouraged the following:

• Practice social distancing: Provide space of at least six feet at all times during your visit.

• Do not gather in groups: Follow the latest guidance from officials.

• Share the trail: Alert other trail users of your presence and step aside to let them pass.

• Pack out your trash: Leave with everything you bring in and use.

If you do plan on visiting the National Forest, be aware that no trash removal is currently offered. All toilet facilities are currently closed and visitors should plan accordingly.

The Forest Service also asks that visitors avoid high-risk activities, as law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited.

“Closing any site for any reason is not an action we take lightly, but protecting our visitors, employees and communities remains our highest priority,” the Forest Service said in its release. “We are working with our state and local partners to determine the best path forward to safely reopen closed sites.”