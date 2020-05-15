A McCloud woman was arrested on suspicion of passing counterfeit $100 bills at the Dollar General Store in Dunsmuir Saturday morning and was later found to be in possession of meth.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the store just before 10:30 a.m. on May 9 that a woman, later identified as Jamey L. Gregoire, age 32, had fled the store after being confronted by an employee about the legitimacy of two bills, according to a SCSO press release.

The suspect left the store in a Honda sedan with Oregon license plates, SCSO said. Sergeant Adam Crisci responded and requested dispatch broadcast the vehicle description to area law enforcement agencies.

Mount Shasta Police Department officer Dylan Quick located Gregoire’s vehicle in Mount Shasta, initiated a traffic stop and detained Gregoire, the SCSO reported.

Gregoire was found to have a suspended or revoked driving privilege, according to the release. Crisci responded and placed Gregoire under arrest.

SCSO Deputy Josh Abel and California Highway Patrol Officer Rodney Richards also responded to assist with the investigation.

A search of Gregoire’s vehicle revealed a “large amount” of suspected counterfeit currency totaling more than $2,000, the SCSO said.

In addition, a small amount of methamphetamine and a damaged smoking pipe were found in the car, SCSO said. “Legal currency was found in the vehicle and it is suspected it constituted change for a previous Dollar General purchase made on May 8. A handgun was also found in the vehicle,” according to the release.

Gregoire was booked in the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka for possession of counterfeit money, shoplifting, driving when privilege suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the SCSO said. As of May 14, Gregoire was not listed as an inmate at the Siskiyou County Jail.

“This was a good case involving an observant store employee alerting law enforcement about a suspected use of counterfeit money,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey. “This was also a good example of three agencies ... working together.”

Lopey added that merchants should be suspicious of currency that doesn’t look right and to contact law enforcement if in doubt of a bill’s legitimacy.

“Although we often can rely on our fellow citizens in a great county like Siskiyou to be honest, counterfeit money is passed often enough in our county, mostly victimizing small businesses, that we should always be alert for such unscrupulous transactions,” said Lopey.

Those who have information about this case are asked to call the SCSO’s dispatch center at (530) 841-2900.