Given name Salvador Francisco Catalano was born September 23, 1930 in Weed, CA. Born to Italian immigrants, Frank Catalano and Theresa Tellerico, he passed on March 28, 2020. Sam lived his entire life in Weed, minus three years in the Navy. After his service he returned to Weed and as he used to say, started sweeping the floors at the local Mills and advanced his way up to plant manager of plywood operations for International Paper Co. After retiring he was elected Constable for the Shasta Valley Judicial District, a post he held for two years. He was married to Phyllis Lucero for 35 years until her passing. He was then married for another 35 years to Mary Reece.

He enjoyed traveling, taking many cruises, going to Hawaii and taking his mother through Europe and the final destination of her childhood home in Calabria, Italy. He also enjoyed hobbies of wood and metal working and was quite accomplished. He was our family's fix it man. He loved to deer and mushroom hunt but his favorite was fishing. He did yearly trips to Montana as well as house boating trips on Shasta Lake with his buddies. He loved gardening, curing olives, making sausage and was a great cook. He always had motorcycles and rode until he was 80 years old. His gift of storytelling, endless reciting of jokes and his words of wisdom will be missed. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Masons and VFW.

Sam was preceded in death by his brothers Joe and John. He leaves behind his loving wife Mary, daughters Terry Barlow (Mike), Lisa Bennett (Dana), Linda Nichols (Bret), sons Dan Catalano (Denise), and Jesse Reece. His sisters Mary Baldi, Lena Johnston and Rose Quierolo, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, as well eight nieces and nephews.

We are going to miss our Dad and Grandfather, but will always remember his wisdom, guidance, sense of humor, his work ethic and mindset that we have endeavored to pass on to the next generation.

Sam wished no services but a donation to the Weed Winema Cemetery, 355 Dollar Avenue, Weed, CA 96094.