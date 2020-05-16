The Ridgecrest City Council will meet Wednesday, May 20 for another virtual meeting. On the agenda is the continuation of a so-far lively discussion on 5G technology from the previous meeting. The topic of potentially limiting 5G technology will once again be presented by Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens. The agenda contains no supplemental information this time, but the staff report states that City Manager Ron Strand will be presenting additional research on the topic.

Council will also to take preliminary actions on a landscaping and lighting district and a drainage benefit assessment district. If approved, both would have public hearings on June 3.

In the new normal, council will once again discuss the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This item will continue to make a routine appearance on the agenda as long as necessary, according to council and city staff.

Council will also discuss and provide direction to the city's representative to the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, Council Member Scott Hayman.

The agenda also contains an announcement that the city's budget workshop is scheduled for May 27 at 6 p.m. This will be a virtual meeting also, unless the stay-at-home order is lifted prior to the meeting.

There are no presentations scheduled and the only consent calendar item is approval of the May 6 minutes.

No closed session is scheduled.

The meeting is scheduled for May 20 at 6 p.m. As with all city meetings during the pandemic, the council meeting will be held virtually with no public allowed to attend physically. Council members and staff also have the option of calling in.

Meetings are streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live. Videos are available for playback after the meeting, usually the following day.

The public can call in at 760-499-5010. Written comments can be submitted prior to the meeting via email at rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov or by mail to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Those sending comments are asked to state which agenda item their comment refers to.

The City Council agenda, minutes and video webpage can be viewed at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council