The increased testing began after the county received testing materials from the state, Siskiyou County Health and Human Services Agency officials said Thursday evening.

Siskiyou County health officials this week ramped up coronavirus testing at hospitals and other facilities as part of the county’s efforts to move forward with its reopening plan.

The increased testing began after the county received testing materials from the state, Siskiyou County Health and Human Services Agency officials said Thursday evening.

Some of the first people to be tested were those preparing to join the essential workforce.

On Wednesday, public health officials swabbed more than 100 College of the Siskiyous students, faculty and staff in programs that train people to be police, firefighters and paramedics, college spokesperson Dawnie Slabaugh said. Testing is necessary for career and technical education programs to resume face-to-face training.

“The state would like us to continue testing at an increased rate, so we will support this as best as we can in order to continue progressing through the phases of reopening as quickly and safely as possible,” Siskiyou County Public Health Officer Aaron Stutz posted on the agency’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

COS began in-person fire academy and paramedic programs on May 4. School officials hope to graduate students in early summer.

The college’s law enforcement academy is expected to resume Monday, assuming tests come back negative, Slabaugh said.

Hospitals increased their efforts, too.

"Starting May 4, PCR (polymerise chain reaction) testing and antibody testing began for all employees, providers, and contract staff working at any of our Fairchild locations," Fairchild Medical Center assistant administrator Michael Madden said Thursday. That should be done this week.

The Yreka hospital is partnering with public health to test local medical provider office staff over the next week, Madden said.

The hard push to increase testing began in early May, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection information officer Suzie Brady said. It's vital to moving into Phase 2, in which some businesses and services may reopen with restrictions.

Thus far, the news is good.

“We have doubled our testing in the last week with no additional positive cases” in the county, Stutz wrote. That supports the “idea that we have a low prevalence of coronavirus in our community.”

Health officials reported five people in Siskiyou County had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began. All have recovered. There have been no new cases in the county for the past 38 days, as of Friday morning.

Siskiyou County “met the state’s readiness criteria” and can “begin the process to move more quickly through extended Stage 2,” according to Thursday’s announcement.

Community support is critical to getting the county through reopening stages, health officials said in the announcement. That includes residents following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• Stay 6 feet apart in public, unless living in same household.

• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly.

• Stay home if you don’t feel well.

• Work and other facilities need to practice proper sanitation and follow CDC protocols.

• All residents age 65 and older, and people with underlying health conditions, are strongly encouraged to continue to self-isolate.

• No gatherings where proper social distancing can’t be maintained can go forward.

• Follow CDC facial covering recommendations.

Go to the California Department of Public Health website at https://tinyurl.com/ya59vj6g to read each county’s plan to move into Stage 2.

Jessica Skropanic is features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers lifestyle and entertainment stories, and weekly arts features.