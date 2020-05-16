UPDATE: Citing a belief in transparency, Ridgecrest Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens forwarded the DI what appears to the missing town hall emails.

On Saturday morning, Stephens forwarded seven emails to the DI. Each email had an attachment with numerous emails from the public. In the first email Stephens wrote, "Not sure why this was made into a big deal, saying they needed time to process or that there is stuff to hide. There are seven I will be forwarding. I'm for transparency!"

There appear to be between around 160 emails attached. The exact count is difficult to determine, since some emails have attachments and some people sent more than one. City Manager Ron Strand publicly stated the city received 161 emails.

Stephens was not in attendance at the town hall April 29. Only two council members -- Mayor Peggy Breeden and Council Member Scott Hayman -- were allowed to attend to avoid having a council quorum of three members.

Watch the DI for more on this breaking story.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The city of Ridgecrest will not release 161 public emails right away and may not release them at all.

So said an email from City Clerk Ricca Charlon sent 10 days after the Daily Independent submitted a public records request for emails related to a virtual town hall meeting April 29. Charlon said the city will need "14 days" to process the request and will get back to the DI by May 28. Charlon also wrote that the city has to make a determination whether it considers the emails "disclosable." The DI submitted the request May 1 and Charlon replied May 11.

The emails were gathered in conjunction with a virtual town hall meeting to discuss strategies for reopening businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The public was initially promised all emails would be read at the meeting. During the meeting, however, the city changed course and announced the emails would not be read because there were too many of them. The city's first estimate was that it had received around 150 emails; this was later updated to 161.

After an initial informal request to see the emails went unanswered, the DI filed a request on May 1 for a copy of public records under the California Public Records Act.

The DI requested all emails collected before, during and after the town hall as well as letters received by regular mail and voice messages on the topic -- excluding calls taken during the meeting.

Charlon wrote the extension of time is "reasonably necessary for proper processing" of the request and noted that the request was submitted during "an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff time is limited."

The city of Ridgecrest has not filed an official declaration of emergency due to the pandemic. However, Kern County, the state of California and the federal government have. The Kern County Public Health Department has also declared a local health emergency.

Charlon wrote that the city is making a determination whether it considers the emails "disclosable, nonexempt and nonprivileged public records" and will inform the DI of that determination in writing the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the DI put out a call for the emails direct from the senders themselves. We have received around 13 emails from 16 people, roughly split between those urging the city to reopen quickly and those suggesting a slower more cautious approach. A story in the May 9 edition covered the first batch of emails the DI has received, and since then a few more have trickled in. This obviously represents around 10 percent of the 161 emails received by the city.

Sarah Wersan forwarded an email to the DI May 11, which she states was sent to Charlon prior to the town hall. It reads in part:

"You asked for comments about how Ridgecrest should get 'back to normal' and re-open. I'm not sure life will every be truly normal again, because this will not be the last global health threat we face. We should retain some of the same physical-distancing and hygienic practices we are using now.

"As to re-opening, we should wait until Governor Newsom declares it safe for California to do so. Responsibility for handling this crisis has been shifted over to the states. To re-open too soon is to risk life. Instead, demand more and better financial assistance for small businesses so they can remain closed and not go under."

On the other side, a resident named Kathy sent this email to the city and forwarded it to the DI May 9:

"I think we should open small businesses and other stores. I think we can continue to maintain social distance in stores and wear masks and use sanitization guidelines. Furniture stores, book store, flower shops, bike store, easily can maintain social distancing. Marshall’s and the shoe store should reopen, not un like Joanns or big five that have been open. Not sure about dining in the restaurants, most are doing ok delivering, or take out. Hair salons if they can put plans in place, doctors and dentist offices for all types of appointments. Afraid the hospitals and doctors will leave town if they can’t reopen. The economic recovery should not disable the country more than the virus."

The DI will continue to keep the public up to date on our quest to obtain the town hall emails.

Note: this story was updated with new information.