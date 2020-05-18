San Bernardino County health officials on Monday reported 130 new coronavirus cases and no additional virus-related deaths. A total of 155 people have died in the county due to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began.

The county's total number of cases is now 3,593. The doubling time has increased to 13.9, up from 13.4 days reported Saturday.

So far, 39,079 individuals have been tested in the county, with 9.2% of those testing positive. The county reported the results of 976 tests on Monday, which equates to about 164 tests reported per 100,000 residents on that day.

Inconsistent growth in cases is likely due to daily testing capacity — an ebb and flow of catching up on back-logged tests and slower days when staffing isn't at capacity.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for the state to conduct at least 60,000 coronavirus tests per day, which would require about 152 out of every 100,000 Californians to get tested each day.

As of early May, California as a whole was about halfway to that daily goal. In the most recent week of data collected by The Desert Sun, only one county — San Francisco County — was clearly above Newsom's target rate, although several others were beginning to approach it.

San Bernardino County, home to more than 2 million people, is among the worst of the large counties lagging behind. The county — the state's fifth most-populous — has administered the lowest number of tests per capita among all Southern California counties.

Here is the list of cases and deaths in the High Desert. Changes from Saturday to Monday are in parentheses:

Adelanto: 44 cases (+2), 2 deaths

Apple Valley: 47 (+3) cases, 2 deaths

Barstow: 12 cases (+2), 2 deaths

Fort Irwin: 2 cases

Hesperia: 85 cases (+2), 1 death

Joshua Tree: 15 cases, 2 deaths

Morongo Valley: 6 cases

Oak Hills: 17 cases

Phelan: 13 cases (+1)

Twentynine Palms: 6 cases

Victorville: 143 cases (+7), 6 deaths

Yucca Valley: 15 cases, 1 death

Total: 405 cases, 16 deaths

Cases in the surrounding mountain communities stood at 29 on Monday, while deaths totaled two.

Big Bear City: 3 cases

Big Bear Lake: 6 cases

Blue Jay: 1 death

Crestline: 12 cases, 1 death

Rimforest: 1 case

Running Springs: 5 cases

Wrightwood: 2 cases

In neighboring counties as of Monday evening: Kern, 1,537 cases, 25 deaths; Los Angeles, 38,451 cases, 1,839 deaths; Orange, 4,434 cases, 88 deaths; and Riverside, 5,952 cases, 261 deaths and 3,833 recoveries.

Across California, 81,380 people have tested positive, with 3,279 deaths, according to the Los Angeles Times’ coronavirus tracker as of Monday.

Nationwide, more than 1.5 million people are confirmed with 90,338 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Nearly 283,200 have recovered.

Worldwide, cases stood at nearly 4.8 million. There have been 318,303 deaths and almost 1.8 million recoveries associated with the virus, according to the data.

Daily Press City Editor Matthew Cabe contributed to this report.

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.