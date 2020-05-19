It has been 14 days since the disappearance of Devohnte Morgan on May 5 from Mount Shasta. His family has hired a private investigator and has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his return.

MOUNT SHASTA – It has been 14 days since the disappearance of Devohnte Morgan on May 5 from Mount Shasta. The Mount Shasta Police Department is requesting that all residents of the city check their surveillance cameras for video of Devohnte between May 5, and May 7 at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Devohnte is a 28 year-old, black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build. He wears a thin goatee and walks with a slight limp, the MSPD said.

On May 7, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Devohnte’s girlfriend reported him missing to the police department. She stated they had gotten into an argument on the evening of May 4, and that she had broken up with him.

She said they still spent the night together at the Cold Creek Inn on North Mt. Shasta Boulevard and in the morning, she had gone alone to watch the sunrise, MSPD reported.

The girlfriend said she was walking back to her room just after 9 a.m., when she crossed paths with Devohnte. She told authorities that he still appeared upset and they did not say anything to each other.

The MSPD was able to obtain surveillance footage of Devohnte walking southbound on Mt. Shasta Blvd. shortly after 9 a.m., corroborating the statement of the reporting party.

“We were able to track the movements of Devohnte on 10 surveillance cameras, at six different locations, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. the morning of his disappearance,” said MSPD Lieutenant Joe Restine.

Cell phone records show that the last time Devohnte’s phone had been pinged, it was to a location in Oakland on May 3, the day before he arrived in Mount Shasta, MSPD said. A second ping was done approximately a week later and confirmed that the phone had still not been turned on. MSPD also followed up on the use of a debit card believed to be in Devohnte’s possession, but the card was confirmed to not have been used since May 4.

Based on a tip that was deemed “not very credible,” Siskiyou County Search and Rescue has assisted with an area search using a cadaver dog, but only located deceased wildlife, MSPD reported.

There is great concern for Devohnte at this point in the investigation as he has had no confirmable contact or activity on his phone or debit cards, said Restine.

“Family is adamant that he would not have gone missing without contacting them. No family members have heard from Devohnte since his disappearance. Family has hired a private investigator and are now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his return,” said Restine.

MSPD has followed up on numerous area leads and have gone to nearby cities for possible sightings which have all turned out not to be Devohnte, said Restine.

Those with information are asked to call (530) 926-7540 and refer to Missing Persons Case Number 2005M-0110.

To see the surveillance video, go to the Mount Shasta Police Department's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mtshastapolice