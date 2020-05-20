I am responding to the letter published in the May 13 edition of the Siskiyou Daily News entitled “Two sides: Satan and God.” In respect for the writer, I refrain from using his name and comment on only his letter’s content.

The writer’s letter is typical of many others that he has written over the years. He certainly has the right under the free speech clause in the first amendment to the Constitution of the United States, to express his opinions in any manner he wishes.

However, along with that freedom bears the awesome responsibility to use language that builds up our great nation not tear it down by slandering and making false accusations of a major portion of its citizens.

In the writer’s current letter to the editor, he implies that Democrats are evil and the agents of Satan. I find this line of thinking disgusting and inflammatory. In his letters, the writer often refers to God. I believe he uses his misunderstanding of God to support his political opinions. As an avid reader of Holy Scripture and follower of Jesus Christ, I find, it beyond comprehension, that Jesus would approve of the hateful and divisive content of the letter.

I am very much aware that in this electronic age it is very easy to spread material of this type, within seconds. We all have had plenty of opportunity to read destructive material through our newspapers, magazines and the internet. It is time to use the wonderful tools of modern communication to build up community within our nation rather than tear it apart through messages of hate and dissension.

I am writing this letter for two reasons: first as a critique of the writer’s letter; second because I have a deep concern for how this kind of inflammatory rhetoric further fuels the fires of hate and mistrust.

I am sure some of our international adversaries would love to see this great country of ours destroy itself from within. What a sad day that would be, especially if we had no one to blame but ourselves.

Milton DeBuhr

Yreka