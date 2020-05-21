Mt. Shasta Summit Passes may be self-issued at the trailheads or the kiosks in front of both ranger stations or by visiting the Fifth Season, Shasta Mountain Guides, or Sierra Wilderness Seminars in Mount Shasta.

Recreation personnel on the Shasta-McCloud Management Unit are continuing to open campgrounds over the next few weeks. All developed day use sites have already reopened, said David Wolfe, USFS information specialist for the unit.

Both physical district offices will remain closed until further notice, Wolfe added.

“If you have questions about camping, hiking, wood cutting, mushroom hunting, rock permits or any of the many services that we offer, you may contact us by phone or email,” said Wolfe.

• McCloud Ranger Station – (cell) 530-440-4105; (email) david.wolfe@usda.gov

• Mt. Shasta Ranger Station – (cell) 530-440-4509; (email) don.lee@usda.gov.

Mt. Shasta Summit Passes may be self-issued at the trailheads or the kiosks in front of both ranger stations or by visiting the Fifth Season, Shasta Mountain Guides, or Sierra Wilderness Seminars in Mount Shasta. Summit passes are $25 for a three-day pass or $30 for an annual pass.