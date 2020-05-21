The 2020 challenge kicked off on April 30. Participants will have until Aug. 31 to complete eight of the hikes listed on the passport. The first 70 people to complete their passports and post online on the Mount Shasta Trail Association website will receive a Hydro Flask tumbler.

The Mount Shasta Trail Association invites the public to participate in the 2020 Trail Challenge. This year's challenge features 10 trails that highlight the beauty and uniqueness of our area.

“This is a great opportunity for families to have many outdoor experiences together,” said Lynda Hardy, Mount Shasta Trail Challenge event creator.

The 2020 challenge kicked off on April 30. Participants will have until Aug. 31 to complete eight of the hikes listed on the passport. The first 70 people to complete their passports and post online on the Mount Shasta Trail Association website will receive a Hydro Flask tumbler. Winners will be notified by email to pick up their tumbler at the Mount Shasta Visitors Center after Sept. 1.

You may be wondering how a passport works. Just like a world traveler needs a passport to show where they are going and where they have been, the Trail Challenge passport will show the many great places you can go and record where you have been.

For more details about the challenge, visit the Mount Shasta Trail Association website at www.mountshastatrailassociation.org.