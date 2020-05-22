City Manager Todd Juhasz, who has been campaigning to get more testing for COVID-19 in the area, said that he never thought his microbiology degree would come in handy as a city manager as he warned Dunsmuir proprietors, “We will see a spike in the COVID-19 when things open up.”

Dunsmuir City Council held a town hall meeting to provide local businesses with resources and information to help them respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

City Manager Todd Juhasz, who has been campaigning to get more testing for COVID-19 in the area, said that he never thought his microbiology degree would come in handy as a city manager as he warned Dunsmuir proprietors, “We will see a spike in the COVID-19 when things open up.”

To make sure that people are aware, the following resources are also listed on Siskiyou County Behavioral Health website:

The Siskiyou Economic Development Council switched their gears from marketing to attract tourists to Siskiyou County are now investing in their Small Business Development Center to help small business in their recovery. They have scheduled a meeting this Thursday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m. for restaurants reopening guidelines. They also produced Discover Siskiyou which is now a podcast. For more information go to discoversiskiyou.com.

“Stop reacting to the situation and start planning to implement solutions as a group,” said Dunsmuir business owner David Clarno. “My hope is out of this meeting we will come away with new ideas.”

Yeshe Matthews is the co-owner of The Sacred Well in Dunsmuir. She said she is doing more distance and online services and has applied for a small business grant to help other small businesses build an online and social media presence. She also plans to reconfigure her store for the public to see all her wares through the front window to shop and not have to come inside. She also wants to use her outdoor space to have tables set up for small women’s businesses in the community to sell their wares. This will be a no cash-cards only type market for an open-air shopping experience.

Dunsmuir Chamber member Cindy Foreman said she has “a have a fairly large concern about turning away people that are coming to our town. I don’t want to anger people. When all this is over, we will want our visitors back. I am hoping that there is some type of medium way to turn them away or have them wear a mask and to promote our town but keep people safe. A way to get our restaurant backs is perhaps there is some way to lessen the restrictions for outside dining opportunities.”

Siskiyou County Supervisor Ed Valenzuela of District 2 said, “We will be in a new world-a new normal. If you don’t feel comfortable, don’t go out.”

“We can work together to get through this to have the best chance of survival,” said Dunsmuir City Councilor Bruce Deutsch.