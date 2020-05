Trespassing, driving on a suspended license

8:13 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

9:36 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:33 Assist other Departments 2005190012

Officer initiated activity at E St, Taft Heights. Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:44 Stored Auto 2005190013

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

10:48 Trespassing

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:29 Found Property Report

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft.Disposition: Report Taken.



12:58 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.



1:38 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Animal Pickup.

1:55 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Completed.

1:38 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fillmore St, Ford City

2:42 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Harrison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:29 Animal Control

Occurred at Rails To Trails/Church St. Disposition: Completed.



4:13 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:30 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Taylor St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:04 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. Checks Ok.

5:11 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Rails To Trails/Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:26 Disturbing the Peace