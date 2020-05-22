Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta is now allowing masked visitors and is expanding opportunities for elective surgeries.

Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta has changed its COVID-19-related policies to allow for patients to have one masked visitor at a time, the hospital announced Friday morning.

Mercy said it was lifting its self-imposed limit of 10 elective surgeries per day after reevaluating the situation since it resumed such procedures on May 11. The hospital will continue to test all elective patients for COVID-19.

Larry Hand, Mercy’s Director of Perioperative Services, said the review was successful and elective cases will now be scheduled between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“We continue to monitor our PPE usage and we are confident that in the event of a surge, we are well prepared,” Hand said. “We will reduce the number of surgeries if necessary.”

Mercy Mt. Shasta patients now may have two visitors, although only one person may visit at a time from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room. These guidelines may be different for labor and delivery, the hospital noted.

Visitors will be screened at the hospital entrance and given a red armband. The band must be worn at all times and masks will be provided if the visitor doesn’t have one, according to the hospital’s press release.

Those who are sick are asked not to visit the hospital.

“In accordance with Public Health guidelines, the cafeteria and waiting rooms are currently closed to visitors,” hosptial representatives said. “We apologize for this inconvenience, however protecting you and your loved one’s health is our highest priority.”