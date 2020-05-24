ADELANTO — Twenty-five years ago, Israel Mejia, 52, and wife, Lidia Cantoran, 46, immigrated from San Miguel La Cienega, Puebla, Mexico to America with one goal in mind: A better life that would offer their children opportunities through hard work and resourcefulness.

That dream has become a reality for their college-aged daughters, including Abigail Mejia, 17, who will soon attend one of the world’s most prestigious institutions, Harvard University.

Abigail, a salutatorian at Adelanto High School, also received a sought after Gates Scholarship, meaning she’ll be able to earn her bachelor’s degree in Psychology and remain debt free along the way.

"Being a first-generation American has made me much more grateful for the opportunities I have because I know my parents sacrificed so much to come to the United States," Abigail said. "It’s also made me very aware that many others do not have the same opportunities that I do, which is why I can’t let my potential go to waste."

Today, Abigail comes across as a bright young woman, sure of herself and focused on her goal of becoming a therapist to help those in need. But four years ago, she saw herself as a shy girl who found it challenging to get out of her "comfort zone."

That changed once she joined extracurricular activities like Mathletes, Link Crew and ASB. In those clubs and organizations, Abigail was forced to interact with many of her peers at Adelanto High, where she learned to be a leader for change.

Abigail admits she’s still happily on the reserved side, but she continues to seek out new experiences with a wide array of people.

During her four years at Adelanto High, Abigail involved herself in a rigorous course of study, according to Principal Ebony Purcell.

"(She took) no less than four Honors or AP courses per term in addition to AVID, drama, leadership and college courses," Purcell said in an email.

Abigail credits her success to her parents and their decision to immigrate to the U.S. In an email received before her interview with the Daily Press, she said she has "always wanted to show them that their sacrifice is not being taken for granted."

Asked what her biggest challenge has been up to this point, she said it was "figuring out my own path to college."

"Since my parents don’t know much about the American education system, they weren’t able to guide me in the college application process," Abigail said.

Instead, she learned from her older sister, Vivian, 20, who attends the film program at the University of Southern California and offered the guidance she didn’t have when she was in Abigail’s shoes.

It was Vivian Mejia who also told Abigail about the Gates Scholarship and encouraged her to apply.

Being a recipient is no small feat either. A program of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the scholarship is awarded to just 300 students each year, according to the Gates Scholarship website.

In addition to covering Abigail’s educational costs, the scholarship will also provide her with mentoring, career services and leadership training, among other crucial perks.

Launched in 2017, the Gates Scholarship will be awarded to just 3,000 students over a 10-year period, according to the website.

"For me, my dream had been to go to college without my parents having to worry about paying for it, so being selected as one of the 300 Gates Scholars was the fulfillment of that dream," Abigail said in the email. "Honestly, I still find it hard to believe that I actually got the scholarship, but I'm incredibly grateful and I can't wait to explore my potential at Harvard."

Coming from humble roots in the High Desert, Abigail admitted she’s worried she might find it challenging to relate to some of the university’s more privileged students.

After a pause, though, she said she’s earned her place at Harvard, adding that she knows every student brings their own unique circumstances and that she wants to learn to relate to all of them.

The achievement, meanwhile, continues to floor her. Abigail often relives that day in late March when an email detailing her acceptance into the Ivy League school changed her life forever.

Her younger sister was napping in the same room, so she knew she couldn’t go on screaming, "I got accepted! I’m going to Harvard!" So, instead, she fell into disbelief.

"It was surreal," Abigail said of the experience.

Her decision wasn’t an easy one, though. Abigail waited an entire month before committing to Harvard, as she was also accepted into Princeton, USC, Columbia and other universities.

She said she picked Harvard because "they have so many resources available for first-generation students. Their financial aid package was superior in a lot of ways."

For Israel Mejia and Lidia Cantoran, life stateside has offered their children the opportunities they were seeking. Through hard work, Abigail’s opportunity came with fantastic choices. No doubt, she reveled in her choosing.

"This is what I’ve been working toward my whole life," she said.