BARSTOW — On the day when America pays tribute to those who have fallen in service to their country, elected officials joined thousands of concerned citizens at the "Save the Barstow Veterans Home Rally."

The Memorial Day event began at Dana Park Community Center and across the street at the Barstow Fire Protection District Headquarters. It included a vehicle "Rolling Rally" that involved classic cars, tow trucks, low riders, an equestrian team and nearly 500 motorcycles that roared past the Veterans Home of California-Barstow.

Nearly a thousand spectators lined Barstow Road and Veterans Parkway to watch the procession of decorated vehicles with passengers and drivers, who sounded their horns, waved American flags and shouted "Thank you" toward the veterans.

Many staying at the veterans facility sat outside and waved American flags and held signs that read "Save Our Home," "We Defended America, Please Defend Us" and "Not Today, Newsom."

Mayor Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre told the Daily Press that the patriotic and non-partisan event was designed to send Gov. Gavin Newsom a message not to close the Barstow Veterans Home.

On May 14, Newsom unveiled his revised budget proposal as part of the state’s fiscal blueprint designed to alleviate the financial hit the state has taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Part of the proposed budget includes a plan to "initiate the closure" of the veterans facility that was founded in 1996 and is home to nearly 200 veterans. The home is one of eight in the state that offers residential and skilled nursing services for veterans and their spouses.

Monday’s event was planned prior to Assemblyman Jay Obernolte announcing on Friday that the Budget Subcommittee 4 on State Administration and General Government had rejected the governor’s proposal to close the Barstow veterans facility.

Before addressing the audience, Obernolte told the Daily Press that both the Assembly and the Senate Budget subcommittees had hearings on this topic this week and neither expressed support for the closure of the veterans home

"The Assembly was not taking any votes on any of the measures, but there was widespread disapproval amongst the committee members," Obernolte said. "The Senate took a vote and rejected the closure of the Barstow Veterans Home."

Obernolte, who credited State Sen. Shannon Grove for her role in making sure the Senate voted down that proposal, said the budget proposal has not been struck down and he will continue to fight to ensure that it is not included in the final budget that is scheduled for approval in June.

Obernolte told the audience that he was devastated after hearing the news that Newsom had proposed the shuttering of the veterans home in Barstow.

"But today, I can tell you that I am cautiously optimistic that we’re going to prevent this from happening," Obernolte said. "The governor does not write the state budget, all the governor can do is make a suggestion."

The California State Legislature, he said, is going to tell Newsom, "No thank you. Here is what we’re going to do instead."

Obernolte said he will continue conversations with the California Department of Veterans Affairs and the administration to ensure long-term plans do not include closure of the home.

"The veteran’s home provides California veterans with invaluable services, supporting a quality of life that may be unachievable without assisted living," Hackbarth-McIntyre said. "This home gives veterans who fought for our freedom the ability to live with dignity and self-reliance. It would be a tragedy to jeopardize the security and safety of over 200 residents by closing this facility."

Barstow Community College Superintendent/President Dr. Eva Bagg told the Daily Press that the relationship between the college and veterans home goes back to 1992 when BCC granted the property for the construction of the veterans home.

"We are here for the long haul to make sure that we can maintain that residence toward the stability for those residents," Bagg said. "We will continue to enhance and strengthen the partnership between the college, the veterans home and the entire community."

Barstow Community College District Board President Tim Heiden called the veterans staying at the home "family," who play a vital role with the college.

"I’m glad the closure of the veterans home has been postponed, but this is a fight that we’re going to take on," said Heiden, a Marine Corps veteran and retired sergeant with the Barstow Police Department. "We’re here to save our veterans and the employees who care for them. We need to let Sacramento know that closing the facility is unacceptable."

During the budget revision, Newsom announced a projected $54 billion deficit in next year’s state's budget. The closure of the veterans home in Barstow would save the state nearly $400,000 in next year's budget and eventually saving about $14 million annually, Newsom’s plan said.

On Saturday, a letter to Newsom from members of the California Legislature said the loss of per diems to the state by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for these residents will cost $3 million per year, while closing the facility will only save the state $400,000 in the upcoming fiscal year.

"The potential cost in transferring the residents and finding alternative providers for their specific needs would still need to be carved out of the $400,000 savings in the budget," said the letter signed by Obernolte, State Sens. Shannon Grove and Scott Wilk, and Assemblymen Vince Fong and Tom Lackey.

The letter said it was in the best interest of CalVets to keep the facility open and invest in the future suggestions as laid out in the Veteran Homes of California Master Plan 2020.

Released in January, the Master Plan reported that the Barstow home met none of the listed set of criteria satisfactorily, including proximity to VA care, appropriate levels of care, local healthcare infrastructure, and hiring compatibility.

But the plan not does not advocate for the closure of any facility. The report highlights the necessary steps to "better utilize property and resources while offering more effective services, and without discharging a single resident in the process," the letter said.

The plan also highlights that the Barstow home provides critical care that is not compatible with the programming provided by other facilities, the letter revealed.

During the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review held Thursday, staff recommended a rejection of the May revision proposal to close the Barstow home and to adopt placeholder budget bill language to require CalVets to submit a closure plan to the Legislature and work with stakeholders in the coming year for contemplation in the 2021-22 budget.

The collective impact of the General Fund revenue reductions and the expenditure savings from the staff reductions resulting from the closure alone is a $2 million cost to the General Fund in 2020-21 – taking no action in staff or resident reduction results in a $2 million General Fund savings, the report said.

Additionally, should another surge in coronavirus infections occur in the fall, transferring elderly veteran residents from one veterans home to another may be a questionable decision, the state report said.

Staff believes that a closure of a veterans home should not be rushed, and a thoughtful approach, while working closely with legislative and community stakeholder partners, can help ensure that no harm occurs to the veteran residents, the report said.

Representatives from the cities of Hesperia and Victorville, and personnel from the Barstow Police Department, Barstow Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol also participated in the event.

Before the Barstow rally, a large group assembled for the annual "Memorial Day on the Pass" event on the Dale Evans Parkway overpass on Interstate 15 in Apple Valley.

During the event, many held signs and waved American flags on the overpass as a show of support for the veterans home in Barstow.

