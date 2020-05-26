Triple digit heat expected through Thursday

Taft and the rest of the southern San Joaquin Valley are under an excessive heat warning as the first heat wave of 2020 hits the region.

Triple -digit heat is expected for the next three days before the heatwave breaks at the end of the week.

For Taft, highs are expected to hit 101 today and 103 Wednesday and Thursday before a cooling trend kicks in.

The excessive heat warning goes into effect at noon Tuesday and continues through 7 p.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service says the hot weather can trigger heat exhaustion and heat stroke for anyone without adequate cooling and hydration.

People should be sure that children, the elderly and their pets stay inside or in the shade and have plenty of fluids to drink.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 90s on Friday then cool further back into the 80s for the weekend, cooling to a high of 82 on Monday.