By Skye Kinkade

Relief is the only emotion Marie Gates Green felt when she saw on Tuesday that Siskiyou County salons are allowed to reopen with safety precautions in place to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

For nearly 10 weeks, Green has been unable to open her salon, Heart Side Hair and Nail Co. in Weed. But on Thursday, she’ll be able to take appointments once again and make a living as a cosmetologist, as she’s done for 23 years.

“I’m going to be adhering to the recommended guidelines from the county,” Green said. She’ll be installing a plexiglass barrier between herself and her client when she provides nail services, and she’ll be wearing a mask. Green will also provide masks for clients who need them.

Salons are not permitted to provide services that involve close work on the face, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from the Siskiyou County Health and Human Services Agency. This includes facials, facial waxing and eyelash services. Each salon will also be required to have a written plan in place, the release specifies.

The county also announced Tuesday that places of worship may reopen for religious services and in-store retail shopping may resume with modifications.

Places of worship can hold religious services and funerals, although they are asked to limit attendance to 25% of a building’s capacity – or up to 100 attendees, whichever is lower.

Organizations are encouraged to continue using online services to protect those who are most at risk for severe COVID-19.

Among the recommendations for churches are the establishment of a COVID-19 prevention plan, training of employees in how to prevent transmission, increase cleaning and disinfecting protocols and the setting of physical distancing guidelines. The county also recommends that face coverings are worn and that churches consider eliminating singing and group recitations, which “dramatically increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”