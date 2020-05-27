Hello from Horse Creek, home of the Gap Fire.

It won’t be long before the moisture of spring will be gone and fire season will be upon us. Hopefully it won’t be a bad one, but with all the brush that has replaced our beautiful forests, that may not be the case. When any fire starts, the first item at hand is to get aircraft dropping water ASAP. We speak from experience, because that’s not what was done on our fire, and it’s what would have saved our community and tens of millions of board feet of timber.

Smoke was spotted by many at 3:30 p.m. Lake Mountain Lookout finally reported smoke two hours and 14 minutes later.

Croman Corp. was among those first spotting the fire, as they were helicopter logging in Seiad, just five minutes from the fire. They sat waiting to be called to respond with their 1,000 gallon bucket, because across the street were numerous Forest Service personnel, including the Happy Camp Ranger. The call never came until the day after Horse Creek was destroyed. Dispatch states “UEL DOESN’T THINK THE 48Y IS ON A CONTRACT ...” It was, and the Forest Service knew it. Croman has given us those records. The Forest Service wasted precious hours by going through channels.

If those working in the lookout towers aren’t authorized to call in aircraft, why is this not being immediately done by those in an office who are? Instead, they find it necessary to drive miles to the location to “assess the situation,” when it could already have been suppressed.

Much needed changes have to be made. Never forget what was done to beautiful Horse Creek.

Richard Hartshorn

Horse Creek