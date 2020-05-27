Opinion has caused more trouble on this little earth than earthquakes or plagues — Voltaire

When things are difficult it is hard not to play the blame game. This is where someone impacted by a particular difficulty blames someone/anyone rather than the actual source of the problem. It is tempting. It is sometimes easier to attribute a bad outcome to human error than it is to something bigger and more permanent such as an unfair economic system or Mother Nature herself. Human beings can change. Other entities, maybe not.

The classic example to me is a married couple with a small income. Picture two people both working their behinds off who nonetheless do not earn quite enough to fund a reasonable lifestyle for themselves and their children. It happens more than you may think, especially if extreme medical expenses are involved.

The sad fact is that couples in this situation can devolve into blaming the other, saying things like, "If you didn't spend so much money on food/clothes/activities for the kids/car repair etc. we would have enough." And back and forth. And they seem to believe it.

Again, this is understandable. It is much easier to decide that the other spouse is the problem rather than a too-small family income. Because — theoretically — the other person can straighten up and fix things. The only problem is that this only works if the spouse is, indeed, spending too much.

If the joint income is simply too low, the answer is finding additional streams of income, not blaming a person for overspending if they are not. Blaming people for unfair things rather than addressing the real problem — an inadequate income, if that is the case — leads to a downward spiral of increasing resentment and blame and frequently a divorce, which just makes everything worse.

When I was younger and cruder I used to call these things "stupid people problems." What I meant by that was problems caused by overactive emotions and a lack of data, analysis and calm reasoning.

In my example above, the low income is the real problem. Spouses wrongly blaming each other is the avoidable part of the problem.

The first step in solving a problem is accurately defining it.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems the entire country is beset with a case of "stupid people problems" on the national level. I think most or all of the back-and-forth blame between the left, the right, the center and the sky is simply people taking out their frustration over the pandemic on each other.

Everyone who reads my column probably knows that I personally err on the side of caution when it comes to wearing masks and employing social distancing, particularly in newly reopened economic sectors. A surge in cases will simply lead to closing these businesses again and nobody wants that. I also have my 81-year-old mother to think of. So admittedly, my self-interest lies in preventing the spread of this virus at all costs.

But I also understand the plight of the small business owner. They asked for none of this and they have a pretty good argument that if larger businesses are allowed to open they should be too — provided they do so safely.

This is an example of the rhetoric swirling around the many problems associated with the pandemic. There are, in my opinion, all sorts of sympathetic arguments on all sides.

As I type this Tuesday, the latest is that Governor Newsom is allowing the reopening of houses of worship, with social distancing. I also get both sides of this argument. On the one hand, people are not taking kindly to being denied group spiritual sustenance at a challenging time.

On the other hand, the virus apparently spreads quickly in close groups of people who stay next to each other for a long duration. There are harrowing real-life examples of one person infecting a significant percentage of a congregation in a short period of time.

This worry applies to churches as well as concert auditoriums and school assemblies, and — very sadly — once-in-a-lifetime events such as marriages and graduations. So there would seem to be a certain prudence in closing these events for the time being, or at least enforcing strict social distancing to those who do attend.

Again, there are heart-wrenchingly sympathetic arguments on both sides. The point to remember is that whatever their opinion, the people are not the problem. The virus is.

From a Christian viewpoint, the church is the congregation not the building anyway. So maybe the emphasis on the location misses the point.

I urge everyone to calm down. This is something very bad that happened. Plagues have been with us for a long time. It is nothing new. There will be honest disagreements about how to handle it. Let's not devolve into "stupid people thinking" and blame each other for something that is the fault of none of us.

Also, let's not invest in crazy conspiracy theories to explain all this. It is tempting. If the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a human conspiracy it might be easier to stop.

But we all know the virus exists, the disease kills people. The worldwide death tolls may or may not be completely accurate, but a lot of people have died. There are the photographs of piled coffins and the enormous burial trenches required to bury the dead. A real conspiracy theory would involve denying these facts, inventing these photos. I am not willing to go that far. I believe the photos are real.

The disease also spreads exponentially. That is another fact. Once it gets loose it will be increasingly difficult to contain. We all need to keep this in mind as well.

As with a family budget, this is a mathematical problem that requires calmness, logic and reliance on facts. Let's all strive for that and — with a healthy dose of patience — maybe we can get through this and come out smarter on the other side.