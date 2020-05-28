Here's a look at what people can expect when Gov. Gavin Newsom loosens orders to allow recreational, high school and college sports to return.

Sports leagues across the U.S. have been at a standstill for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Expectations for the return of professional sports leagues increased with California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying May 18 that pro sports could move forward "the first week or so of June without spectators" if the state can maintain its encouraging trend lines.

But for athletes in the North State competing in recreational, club, high school and college sports, there are still many unknowns and no timetable has been set on when they can compete again.

"I think with the ever-changing issue in regards to the coronavirus, it's really hard to speculate on fall sports," CIF Northern Section commissioner Elizabeth Kyle said on May 18. "We have to wait and see where the health and safety for the players and community members are before a decision can be made on whether to go forward.”

Kyle said the decision as to when high school sports can return will be decided by individual counties and their school districts.

"If schools start and they expect they will be playing fall sports, then we will proceed," Kyle said.

Yreka High School athletic director Ken Dysert said the school will follow guildelines from Siskiyou County Department of Health and the Siskiyou County Superintendent of Schools.

"I hope they will allow some sort of competition in each sport," Dysert said, "I see cross country, golf and tennis as sports that would have an easier time with the social distancing."

Dysert said the big unknown, and "the one constant" that athletic directors like himself are pondering is what things will actually look like in the fall.

At this time, YHS is planning to open normally and adjust accordingly, he said.

"Sports will change," Dysert said. "How we do things now and what that looks like, I'm not sure ... I hope for the athlete's sake we are allowed to compete," he added.

Etna High School athletic director Tracy Dickinson concurred things are up in the air.

"We are holding our breath, crossing our fingers, whatever it takes," Dickinson said. "We just don’t know. We are hoping for fall sports but it isn’t up to us at all."

At the Siskiyou Family YMCA in Yreka, executive director Scott Eastman said the hope is to offer summer camps, but they may look a bit different. This includes sports camps, including volleyball, basketball, golf, and tennis.

Eastman said they should have a better idea of when and where they will offer camps in a few weeks. He said camps will be smaller, with social distancing and other safety precautions in place, including limiting the number of kids who can participate.

Eastman said he is excited to be offering something for kids to do this summer.

"It's so important to get them active and connected again," he said.

At College of the Siskiyous in Weed, athletic director Charlie Roche agreed that things are fluid at this time.

"There is a lot of stuff going on right now at the national, state (and) local level regarding athletics," he said. While he is hopeful that sports will happen at COS this fall, he understands a lot can happen the next serval months and is taking “a wait and see” approach. “If we can have athletics in the fall we will."

Roche is part of the California Community Colleges Athletics Association Executive Committee meetings each Friday. What may happen this fall is a topic of discussion, he said.

Roche added that COS President Stephen Schoonmaker said the plan right now is the school will conduct face-to-face classes. Athletic teams are set to practice and compete. They plan to implement physical distancing and health and safety protocols and enforce them.

There is an emergency plan in place if there is another “stay at home” directive due to a local – or more widespread – outbreak, Schoonmaker said.

At Simpson University in Redding, the NAIA has not ruled out the possibility of having a fall sports season, according to Red Hawks Athletic Director Tom Galbraith.

Galbraith said there is a floating date of July 1 on whether or not NAIA will allow fall sports to proceed, but the deadline hasn't been finalized.

"Right now there are more questions than answers," Galbraith said. "There isn't going to be a universal answer because the pandemic and its effects are different across the country. We are making contingency plans to make every effort to provide a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches and our fans should we end up playing."

On May 12, the California Collegiate Athletic Association, a sports conference governing athletics on 13 California State University campuses, announced the fall sports season would be canceled.

Fall sports being canceled at Simpson is a possibility given that many of the schools the Red Hawks face in the California Pacific Conference are in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties.

Each of those counties combined have had more than 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of May 20, according to Johns Hopkins Center data dashboard.

Athletes are not only exposed to getting sick on visiting teams' campuses but also when they travel on long team rides, having to stop to stretch and get food.

Galbraith says although the CCAA has canceled, the Cal-Pac Conference operates under different guidelines because a majority of the programs are privately run and the school sizes are much smaller.

"I think the schools (within the CSU system) are part of a much larger organization than at Simpson," Galbraith said. "Simpson is a private institution with a slightly more controlled environment. A lot of schools in the NAIA are kind of like that."