Could the fear of being infected by COVID-19 and the knowledge that many jobs can be accomplished remotely from the comfort of our living rooms – pants optional – lead to a rural revival in real estate? Tracie Oreck, realtor at Coldwell Banker Mountain Gate Properties, says yes.

She’s been as busy as ever and sales of single family residences in Siskiyou County are up since last year.

In 2019 between Jan. 1 and May 27, 184 homes were sold in Siskiyou County. In 2020 that number was 188, Oreck noted. The median sales price went up, too, by 13%. In 2019, the median price was $200,000; this year it is $230,000.

“What I’m seeing is people want homes that are move-in ready, and they’re ready to pay cash,” Oreck said.

Lexi Meadows, Broker Associate at Mountain Living Real Estate group in Mount Shasta, noticed that buyers are looking for a place to spread out and become more self sustained.

“They want the five acre, 10 acre lots,” Meadows said.

In escrow are first time homes, farms and a number of higher end properties, said Oreck.

Another point of interest: 75% of the homes in escrow at Mountain Gate Properties are being sold to people who are moving to Siskiyou County from larger cities, Oreck said.

“I’m seeing a lot of people with inquires from out of the area, places like the Bay Area” or even the East Coast, said Meadows. “They’re looking at second homes in Siskiyou County or they’re relocating.”

Meadows said she’s feeling a lot better about the future now that the worst of the pandemic is over. When COVID-19 first hit Siskiyou County, she was uneasy.

“Things are looking positive,” said Meadows. “I don’t see this pointing (the real estate market) into a recession ... I see it going up.”

Melissa Balma, a realtor at Century 21 Advantage in Mount Shasta, said her showings came to a screeching halt when the pandemic hit. But she is taking an abundance of calls from people, mainly from the San Francisco Bay Area, asking about local homes.

Balma said she’s not sure the impetus for their interest, but she speculates its is because of the ruralness of the area and the beauty of the mountain.

While much business was done remotely during the height of the pandemic, real estate offices across the county are opening back up, Oreck said. Mountain Gate Properties has limited hours and they’re taking all precautions, including wearing masks, gloves, and taking care to be socially distant.

“We’re being extra safe and cautious ... but business has not slowed,” Oreck said.

Jordan Levine, deputy chief economist with the California Association of Realtors, said in April the medium- to long-term real estate recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could favor rural communities over larger metropolitan areas.

“And you have those markets where housing is more affordable, but overlay on top of that that businesses are realizing production can be maintained with a remote workforce,” Levine said.

It could come down to a quality-of-life issue for working families.

“Having the option to not have a commute of an hour or two versus home ownership where homes are more affordable could well benefit rural areas,” Levine said.

Sales of existing homes across the state were down 25.6% from March and 30% from a year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported. Statewide, home values were relatively flat compared to a month ago and a year ago.

“As expected, California home sales experienced the worst month-to-month sales decline in more than four decades as the coronavirus pandemic prompted stay-at-home orders, which kept both buyers and sellers on the sidelines,” California Association President Jeanne Radsick said in a news release.

She said the market is expected to remain sluggish for at least the next couple of months.

Beyond that is anybody’s guess.

However, CAR’s April sales report shows that not all parts of the state suffered declines.

In fact, the median year-over-year sales price in Siskiyou County jumped nearly 25%, the largest increase of the 51 counties tracked by trade group.

In other parts of far Northern California:

Home sales in Shasta County in April increased 5% from, but they were down about 15% from April 2019, the California Association of Realtors said.

In Tehama County, home sales in April were flat from March, but were down nearly 22% from a year ago.

In Butte County, home sales in April also were flat from March, but were down 12% from a year ago.

Sonoma State University Economist Robert Eyler notes that real estate market tracker Zillow is relatively bullish on the future of real estate.

“If you think about California, one of the things we might see is some out-migration from the cities toward suburban and rural, with the idea that people want to take their job and go someplace that’s less urban, they want to get out of an ... area where the probability of infection is higher,” Eyler said during one of his “Ask the Economist” webinars he’s hosted since the pandemic hit.

However, Eyler said much will still depend on where the jobs are, and if home builders feel confident enough to keep building.

