The Klamath National Forest reopened some developed recreational sites to the public on Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“We encourage visitors to check our website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open so that you can plan your visit,” KNF said in a press release. You can also call your local ranger station during normal business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Forest Service encourages people to recreate locally whenever possible. Visitors should practice self-sufficiency when visiting national forests and come prepared with all the essentials needed for their trip, including food, emergency supplies, and the ability to pack out trash.

The following is a list of tips for enjoying the national forests during the COVID-19 pandemic:

• Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others.

• Do not gather in groups other than those in your household and please follow the latest guidance from officials.

• Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.

• Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.

• Some services may not be available, especially potable water service; plan accordingly.

Sites and areas which have opened include:

• Jones Beach Day Use Area.

• Juanita Lake Campground and Day Use Area, except the group site remains closed.

• Orr Lake Campground and Day Use Area.

• Kangaroo Lake Campground and Day Use Area.

• Curly Jack Campground, except the group sites remain closed.

• Tree of Heaven Campground, except the group site remains closed.

• Gottville River Access Area, except the restroom facilities remains closed.

• Indian Creek River Access Area, except the restroom facilities remains closed.

• Ferry Point River Access Area, except the restroom facilities remains closed.

For more information visit the Klamath National Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/klamath