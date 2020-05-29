Students who plan to register should contact the Counseling and Advising Department at (530) 938-5353 to schedule an appointment with staff to help provide assistance needed to successfully complete academic and career goals.

Registration for the summer session and fall semester classes at College of the Siskiyous is open. Early registration is recommended to get the classes you need and want. Using the “mySiskiyous” tab on the homepage, students may view the summer and fall class schedule online.

Students who plan to register should contact the Counseling and Advising Department at (530) 938-5353 to schedule an appointment with staff to help provide assistance needed to successfully complete academic and career goals. COS also offers many services to students including advising and counseling, on-campus housing, tutoring, financial aid, and a campus gift and bookstore where students may also purchase their books and supplies.

This summer, COS will offer a variety of classes primarily through remote instruction (Zoom and Canvas). For registration information or questions call the Enrollment Services Office at (530) 938-5500. Here is the list of classes scheduled to begin the week of June 1.

Taught via Zoom

• Principles of Balance (OLAD 0504-01 / CRN 5070) – Taught by Becki Valdez. The class will meet Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m.

• Body Dynamics and the Aging Process (OLAD 0531-03 / CRN 5068) - Taught by Becki Valdez. The class will meet Monday and Wednesday from 9 to 10:40 a.m.

• Clothing Construction (XAC 0321-02 / CRN 5079) – Taught by Kathy Besk. The class will meet Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 11:50 a.m.

• Clothing Construction (XAC 0321-03 / CRN 5080) – Taught by Kathy Besk. The class will meet Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.

• Principles of Balance (OLAD 0504-02 / CRN 5076) – Taught by Tammy Stoltenburg. The class will meet Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

• Body Dynamics and the Aging Process (OLAD 0531-01– CRN 5066) - Taught by Becki Valdez. The class will meet Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.

• Clothing Construction (XAC 0321-04 / CRN 5081) – Taught by Kathy Besk. The class will meet Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.

Taught Online via Canvas

• Introduction to Theatre (THEA 2000 / CRN 5034) – Taught by Neil Carpentier-Alting

• Practical Accounting (BA 0920 / CRN 5101) – Instructor TBA

• Medical Terminology (NURS 1045 / CRN 5091) – Taught by J. Kuckreja

• Beginning Computer Skills (CSCI 0501 / CRN 5082) – Taught by Michal Tonge

Students enrolling in online classes must have internet access and know how to use email. Check the COS online course website at www.siskiyous.edu/distancelearning/ prior to the first day of the semester. Register in person at the Weed or Yreka campus or register online at www.siskiyous.edu.