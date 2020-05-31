UPDATED

A peaceful protest sprang up in Ridgecrest Sunday in reaction to George Floyd's death.

A group of demonstrators at the corner of China Lake Boulevard and Ridgecrest Boulevard grew from three people earlier in the day to 15 by 5:30 p.m.

Rather than being organized by a specific political group, the protest appeared to be a grass-roots event which started with one man and grew as others drove by or read about the demonstration online. They carried signs drawn on cardboard, poster paper, canvas and -- in one instance -- a pizza box.

The majority of protestors said they are Ridgecrest residents.

Many members of the group appeared to be wearing masks to protest against COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The first protestor was a man who was joined first by two women both of whom described themselves as staying with family in Ridgecrest during the pandemic.

"I rode by and I saw him with the sign," one woman said. "So I got a sign and came back."

She added that conscience prompted her participation.

The woman described herself as "disturbed and discouraged" by Floyd's death and said she did not want to "sit at home and not be doing anything." She added that she is from Ridgecrest and moved back temporarily after graduating from college recently.

Other protestors turned out as the afternoon wore on. Many drivers passing buy honked in apparently agreement with the demonstration and protestors snacked on pizza and cold bottled water supplied by volunteer's and one protestor's mother.

Note: This story was updated from an earlier version. It was also edited to delete inaccurate information about the male protestor being in Ridgecrest for the weekend.