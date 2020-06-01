Siskiyou County didn't report any new positive tests over the weekend, leaving the local total at seven cases with 1,633 tests conducted.

There are 29 people, however, with test results pending.

Of the seven people infected, one is still considered to be an active case. There have been no deaths reported in Siskiyou related to the virus.

There were also no new cases of coronavirus reported in Shasta County on Sunday.

No patients were hospitalized with the disease, but four people were in quarantine and 20 were in isolation, according to the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency.

Humboldt County, hardest hit by coronavirus in far-Northern California, broke the 100 mark in cases Saturday afternoon. The county now has 101 cases.

Other Northern California counties

In far Northern California, here's where COVID-19 case totals stand:

Butte County, 44

Shasta County, 39

Glenn County, 16

Siskiyou County, 7

Colusa County, 5

Lassen County, 5

Plumas County, 4

Tehama County, 4

Trinity County, 1

Modoc County, no cases

Coastal counties:

Humboldt, 101

Del Norte, 45

Mendocino, 30

What COVID-19 looks like in California

Statewide, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 110,583 as of Saturday, the California Department of Health reported Sunday afternoon.

At least 4,213 people in the state have died from the virus and 2,940 people were hospitalized because of the disease. Another 1,391 people suspected to have the illness were in the hospital.

Here's how California's coronavirus cases break down by age:

Age 0-17: 6,254

Age 18-49: 57,738

Age 50-64: 25,964

Age 65+: 20,455

Unknown/missing: 172

Health-care workers made up 10,033 of California's confirmed cases, according to state health officials. Of that number, 59 have died.

U.S. and global case numbers

As of Sunday afternoon, the number of known coronavirus cases in the U.S. was at 1.79 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That number includes 104,383 people who have died as a result of the virus.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases was 6.1 million. Of that total, more than 372,100 people have died.