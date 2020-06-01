The coronavirus claimed the life of Ronald Culp - a longtime resident of Yreka before he moved to Redding - and put his daughter in the hospital.

The coronavirus has brought Cindy Culp only pain, putting her in the hospital and killing her father.

COVID-19 restrictions kept her siblings from being at their 84 year-old father’s bedside as he was dying.

“It was heartbreaking for him to be totally alone. I’m not sure anybody was at his side when he passed along or not,” she said.

She and her father were close, but on April 3, the day he died, she couldn’t have been with him because she also was in the hospital with the virus.

The 54 year-old Redding woman said the symptoms were unlike any she had ever endured.

It started with a cough that grew worse and would not let up, she said.

“It was very severe. I felt like my whole respiratory tract, from the back of my throat to my lungs were coated with something. I have never had anything like that,” she said.

The coughing became so violent that her whole body shook. “It just went on and on and on,” Culp said. “It felt like all of my ribs were broken. It hurt so bad,” she said.

At the hospital, she needed oxygen to help her breathe, but she did not require a ventilator, she said. After several days the symptoms eased up and she was able to go home from the hospital after about a week.

‘It certainly changed our awareness’

Her father was not as fortunate. Culp said her father, a devout Christian, talked to his grandson shortly before his death and told him that even though no one in the family could be there with him, he was not alone.

“Jesus is right here with me,’ and that was the most comforting thing my dad could have said to us,” Culp said.

He was a longtime resident of Yreka before moving to Redding, where he owned the Green Acres RV Park. Three of his children, Ronald “Curly” Culp, Bruce Culp and Nancy Culp still live in Yreka. Daughter Cindy Culp and son Jonathan Culp live in Redding, and his daughter Lori Neighbor lives in Chapala, Mexico.

Ronald Culp was among those recently listed in the New York Times when the news outlet marked the milestone of the nation’s death toll from the disease reaching 100,000 people.

In Shasta County, four people have died. While no one has died of coronavirus in Siskiyou County, Curly Culp said his attitude about the virus changed after it hit his father and sister.

“Initially, a lot of people up here (in Yreka) were saying, ‘What is the big deal?’” But for the Culps, COVID-19 is real.

“It certainly changed our awareness as a family,” he said.

‘A difficult choice to make’

Cindy Culp said she initially believed state and local officials needed to impose restrictions on individuals and businesses, but her attitude has changed.

To avoid spreading the disease, people should take steps such as keeping physical distance, wearing a mask and frequently washing their hands, she said.

But Culp said she believes the government should not force individuals, businesses and churches to take those steps.

“The risk of turning into a socialist state is so real and our civil rights are being infringed upon. So it’s a difficult choice to make, but I lean towards the viewpoint that people need to have a choice. People have a right to take a risk,” she said.

Culp is far from alone in her viewpoint. Across the country, thousands have held rallies protesting the restrictions on large gatherings, stay-at-home orders and business closings.

However, many of those restrictions have recently been lifted in California. About 45 of 58 of the state’s counties have received permission to reopen most stores – at least for curbside pickups – and many public spaces by meeting state standards for controlling the coronavirus.

Social distancing practices have been cited as the main reason rates of deaths and hospitalizations have slowed in many counties, and people have been urged to keep their masks on and their guard up while enjoying recently reopened bike paths, hiking trails and beaches, according to the Associated Press.

Culp said she initially was not tested for the disease in March, even though she asked to be. Culp also said she feels the testing does not provide definitive results.

“President Trump was on TV talking about how we’ve got fantastic testing and we’ve got great testing, blah, blah, blah. And they were just not testing in Shasta County. They were hardly testing anybody and they were turning people away, and they turned me away, even with a fever,” Culp said.

Shasta County Health and Human Services spokeswoman Kerri Schuette said that in March, during the early stages of the disease in the North State, there were a limited number of test kits available, as was the case nationwide.

For that reason, the county had to be selective about who was tested, limiting them to those who were very sick or hospitalized, Schuette said.

In Siskiyou County, the situation was similar: at first, only those who were extremely ill or hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms were able to be tested.

The situation has changed, though, and Shasta County health officials are encouraging anyone who wants to be tested to receive a test. There is even mobile testing available, she said. In Yreka, Fairchild Medical Center is now offering tests to anyone who wants one.

While her feelings about the efforts to rein in the virus are complex, Culp said she wants those who don’t take it seriously to know they should.

“No, it’s not a hoax, people. It’s real and for whatever reason, my family was hit especially hard,” she said in a Facebook post. “However, even the loss of my own father does not justify crippling our economy, infringing on our civil rights and threatening our freedom.”

And people who choose to wear masks should be treated with respect, she said. She also encouraged others to practice social distancing, wash their hands and avoid touching their face.

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter.