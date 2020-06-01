Siskiyou County high schools in Yreka, Dunsmuir and Etna have planned smaller, modified in-person graduation ceremonies for their students this week.

“It’s too important a milestone in their lives to just break it off,” said Yreka High School principal and YUHSD Superintendent Mark Greenfield about the school’s graduation ceremony, which will be held in-person Saturday with strict guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Many schools have chosen to forgo their ceremonies during these trying times,” said Greenfield. “It is our belief that this is too important to simply go through the motions. We believe that by following CDC recommendations and working together to follow these simple requirements, we can provide our seniors with the last, most important event, in their time at Yreka High.”

The event will be held outdoors at Miner Stadium beginning at 9 a.m., although attendance is limited to those with invites only, and students are allowed only two guests who must also be family members.

The event will also be streamed on the Yreka Union School District Facebook page.

YHS is not the only Siskiyou County high school to go through with in-person graduation ceremonies despite COVID-19 concerns. Dunsmuir High School is holding a commencement on Friday in their gymnasium at 6 p.m. to honor their 17 graduates with similar safeguards in place.

Etna High School is holding a graduation for their 47 grads on Friday at 5:30 p.m., outside at the Don Duncan Football Field. Scott Valley Jr. High is also holding a ceremony for their 45 eighth graders making the transition to high school next year Thursday evening.

“We’re happy we are able to have these ceremonies,” said Scott Valley Unified School District Superintendent Marie Caldwell. “It’s a long tradition for many of these families here ... It’s great we are able to do this for the graduates, especially the seniors at the high school. Many of them have been together since kindergarten.”

SVJH principal Tana Piersall said the eighth graders are “a well-rounded group of kids who have really stepped up as leaders and role models this year.”

Piersall said they work hard in the classroom, on the court and fields, and enjoy giving back to their community. Because they already lost 10 weeks of school on campus, the eighth grade trip, sports and performing in a school play, “holding a graduation ceremony seemed to be the least we could do to help them close the last chapter of their middle school experience.”

Greenfield said the Yreka Union High School District, with guidance from the Siskiyou County Office of Education, is closely following guidelines from the Siskiyou County Department of Education, the CDC and the state to make sure they are in compliance.

“It is not something we are taking lightly, and we are compiling with all the guidelines in place and carefully address any concerns,” he said.

The fact that the ceremony will take place outdoors is a key element to ensure social distancing, said Greenfield.

All family groups will be seated with sufficient spacing between groups in a designated area. Guests will be required to be seated through the entire ceremony, except to use the restroom.

The graduates will be spaced at a safe social distance at all times.

Sanitizing stations will be available at the entrance and for graduates after receiving their diplomas. Presenters will sanitize after each presentation, Greenfield said.

Attendees are asked to stay at home if sick or not feeling well. The school district nurse will be checking the temperature of all seniors when they arrive at graduation when they meet at the gym. They will proceed to the softball field, where they will be distanced for the processional.

Beach balls, an annual tradition at the YHS graduation, will not be allowed this year. The high school band will practice social distancing during the event.

Guests who show signs or symptoms of illness will be asked to leave. Those over 65 or with compromised health, are encouraged by the CDC to not attend.

Gathering after the ceremony will not be allowed, and guests will be dismissed after the last presentation.

All those in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings, although it is not a requirement. All seniors will be provided a mask.

All seats at the ceremony will be sanitized the morning of the ceremony, and all areas of the stadium will be sanitized the day before.

Greenfield said he respects concerns some people might have and understands if some might want to watch the event live-streamed instead.

Skye Kinkade contributed to this report.