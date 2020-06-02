Taft now has 22 total cases, 15 recovered

Taft has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week and the county death toll has slowly increased as well.

As of June 1, 22 people living in the 93268 area code have tested positive for the disease but 15 have recovered.

There is one recovered case in the Fellows-Derby Acres area and two cases, one recovered in the Maricopa area.

To date, 38 Kern County residents have died from COVID-19 and 53 people were hospitalized. Kern County Health Director Matt Constantine said there were 72 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the county total to 2,322.

However, 1,473 of the people with COVID-19 have recovered and most of the rest of the active cases are recovering at home.