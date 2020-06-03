VICTORVILLE — City firefighters made quick work of a fire that started late Tuesday outside Midway Home Solutions.

Victorville Fire Department Battalion Chief Dyjuan Washington told the Daily Press around midnight Wednesday that crews had been on scene for about 1 ½ hours after a passerby reported the blaze.

Upon arrival, crews found cardboard alight on the north side of the Midway building. The crews then called for additional help, and Washington said the fire was contained relatively quickly.

Asked if the department had experienced any issues with fires in the area recently, Washington said they hadn’t.

"Usually (there are issues) around Old Town with warming fires, but it’s not cold out anymore," Washington said. "So who knows what started it. Cardboard doesn’t spontaneously combust."

No major damage to the building was reported, but Washington said the flames did damage paint on the building’s exterior.

In total, three engines, a truck and a squad, as well as Washington, responded to the late-night blaze, he said.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Washington said Victorville Fire crews would remain on scene for roughly another hour for mop up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.

City Editor Matthew Cabe can be reached at MCabe@VVDailyPress.com or 760-490-0052. Follow him on Twitter @DP_MatthewCabe.