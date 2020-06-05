The city of Ridgecrest is receiving nearly $1 million in CARES Act funds. The Ridgecrest City Council voted unanimously to accept roughly $993,000 in funds intended to help fund costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kern County on April 23 received a grant for $157 million for COVID-19 expenditures. Of that the county set aside $20 million for local communities within the county. Ridgecrest’s share was based on the 2019 population.

The funds must be used on expenses related to COVID-19 and can only be spent on expenditures between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

According to City Manager Ron Strand, acceptable expenses include purchasing personal protective equipment, telecommuting, sanitization, public health order enforcement, eligible payroll expenses and other expenses.

Strand said the city has some expenses lined up. These include potentially seeking reimbursement for payroll expenses. Strand said five Ridgecrest Police Department officers have been assigned to COVID-19 response and a significant amount of Strand’s time spent is also spent on the issue, as well as IT resources.

Other planned projects include upgrading council chambers, sanitizing facilities and reducing areas that people touch by possibly installing touchless faucets and automatic doors. Another potential project is installing shields in city buses to protect the drivers.

Acceptance of the grant funds will require budget adjustments to both fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021 for the city.

In response to a question from Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens, Strand said he could keep council in the loop with expenditures, particularly with larger purchases. He noted, however, that there is a deadline.

“If this money is not expended by Dec. 31 it goes back to the treasury,” Strand said.

Strand eventually offered to submit the scope of work for the county to the city council as well and to report on the expenditures at every meeting.

“There will be time if staff is going off on a project that you don’t feel is appropriate that we can discuss it. I have no problems with that,” Strand said.

No one called in with public comment.

“We are very grateful. This is going to help us considerably,” Strand said.