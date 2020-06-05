Julianah Marie, a 2010 graduate of College of the Siskiyous, has been admitted into the Bloomberg School of Public Health of Johns Hopkins University as part of the 2020 Cohort and received the prestigious Bloomberg American Health Fellowship to address Environmental Challenges.

In the latest ranking by “U.S. News and World Report,” Johns Hopkins was again ranked the number one school of public health.

Marie started her college education at COS in 2008. COS allowed her to transition gracefully between the small class size and limited demands of high school to the large class sizes and considerably more challenging course load of the University of Oregon, according to a press release from the school.

“College of the Siskiyous is an affordable way to get the hang of college and gain experience in college while knocking out the basic course work,” Marie said.

She received her Associate of Arts degree from COS in 2010, followed by her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2013 in Environmental Studies at the University of Oregon. Immediately after, she earned her Masters of Public Administration in Environmental Policy and Regulation degree from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

For the past four years, Marie has been working at the City of Frisco (Texas) Environmental Services Division, primarily as an Environmental Educator teaching about reducing waste in the landfill by diversion.

Marie works collaboratively with the school district on waste minimization and has been leading an environmental volunteering club for teens (Teens4Green), earning the 2017 Texas Environmental Excellence Award in the youth category, according to COS. Currently, she is the Waste Reduction Programs Coordinator.

During some of her educational outreaches at Frisco ISD school cafeterias, she was concerned about the amount of unopened/uneaten food that was being thrown out, COS said. She started looking into ways people were dealing with food rescue in 2017. Learning 40% of the food supply went to waste, she decided to apply to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for her second Masters to learn best practices behind preserving public health and rescuing food.