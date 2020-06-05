To date, the Siskiyou County estimates 1,771 tests have been conducted, with 108 still waiting for results.

There have been no deaths reported in Siskiyou related to the virus.

The county reported no new cases on Thursday. Of the nine confirmed cases, two are active.

Other Northern California counties

Two more Shasta County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total known case count to 42.

One of them is a woman in her 70s who is isolated at home and had no symptoms. The other is a man in his 70s who also is isolated at home and did have symptoms, Shasta County public health officials said Thursday in the incident updates they release daily.

Health experts are encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 as the stay-home restrictions are lifted and they spend more time out in the public.

The county reported the number of people who are now in isolation is seven, while 20 people are under quarantine.

In other developments on Thursday:

Tehama County confirmed one more of its residents has the coronavirus bringing the total caseload to seven. The latest case involves a man in his 20s. The county released no other information.

Butte County reported five new cases. The total count there now is 60, nearly triple the number of cases reported May 16 — 22 cases.

Case totals

In far Northern California, here's where COVID-19 case totals stand:

Butte County, 60

Shasta County, 42

Glenn County, 17

Siskiyou County, 9

Colusa County, 7

Tehama County, 7

Lassen County, 6

Plumas County, 4

Trinity County, 1

Modoc County, no cases

Coastal counties:

Humboldt, 104

Del Norte, 47

Mendocino, 33

What COVID-19 looks like in California

Statewide, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 119,807 as of Wednesday, the California Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon.

At least 4,422 people in the state have died from the virus and 3,109 people were hospitalized with the disease. Another 1,346 people suspected to have the illness were in the hospital.

Here's how California's coronavirus cases break down by age:

Age 0-17: 7,119

Age 18-49: 63,152

Age 50-64: 27,762

Age 65+: 21,595

Unknown/missing: 179

Health-care workers made up 10,519 of California's confirmed cases, according to state health officials. Of that number, 64 have died.

U.S. and global case numbers

On Friday morning, the number of known coronavirus cases in the U.S. was at 1.87 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That number includes 108,278 people who have died as a result of the virus in the U.S.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases was almost 6.67 million. Of that total, 391,848 people have died.