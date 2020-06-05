“The students and teachers at Golden Eagle are like a family, given its small, close-knit environment. At Golden Eagle, I attended a combination of program and independent study classes seeing as my high school academic schedule had to also correspond with my college schedule.”

Golden Eagle Charter School High School senior Heaven Baker will earn not one, but two diplomas this year. She is the first GECS student with the ambition to graduate with a high school diploma and an Associate in Arts degree from College of the Siskiyous.

Heaven learned that COS tuition was free for K-12 students during her freshman year of high school and began attending college classes right away. With plans to save money and time, during her sophomore year she realized that with diligent work she could complete an A.A. in Social Science and an A.A.-T (Associate in Arts for Transfer) in Sociology by June 2020. She knew it would be a strenuous road, but she never wavered from her goal.

Heaven said the student is the priority at her school.

“The students and teachers at Golden Eagle are like a family, given its small, close-knit environment. At Golden Eagle, I attended a combination of program and independent study classes seeing as my high school academic schedule had to also correspond with my college schedule.”

Heaven also appreciated the equality she experienced at COS. “I was challenged with the same academic rigor as any other college student there. I love that the college has a large population of non-traditional students, as my learning experience there was enhanced by both the professors and the returning college students.”

For high school students who are interested in dual-enrollment at COS, Heaven recommends starting with a fun elective and taking time to figure out what field of study they might like to pursue. It is also important to map out high school classes with an academic counselor to make sure they meet A-G requirements in addition to diploma requirements.

After graduation, Heaven will attend Thomas More College of Liberal Arts in New Hampshire for her Bachelor of Arts. She then hopes to attend graduate school at an institution such as Boston College, University of Notre Dame, or Georgetown University where she plans to obtain a Master of Arts in Political Science and become a social studies teacher.

“Heaven was a stand out student from the day I met her,'” said Golden Eagle Educational Facilitator Heather Schneider. “She managed to maintain her high school grades and social involvement while also working incredibly hard to do well in the college courses she was taking concurrently. I know she will be successful in whatever she does and I can't wait to see where life takes her!”

In addition to her academic work, Heaven is a talented opera singer and actress. She has performed many times at her church, the Siskiyou Performing Arts Center and the Siskiyou Golden Fair.

She believes her experience in the performing arts has taught her a lot about herself as well as who she wants to be. “The Latin phrase, ‘Aut viam inveniam aut faciam’ meaning ‘I will either find a way or make one,’ has recently become a favorite of mine,” she said. “As for my inspiration, the majority of it comes from my teachers and family. On that note, I would like to thank my family, my teachers, and my professors who have all made a tremendous impact on my academic journey. My mother and my educational facilitator, Heather Schneider, both deserve a special thank you. Without them, my educational experience would not be what it is today.”