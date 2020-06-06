In what may be the largest public demonstration in local history, hundreds of people took part in a peaceful "March for George Floyd" in Ridgecrest on Saturday.

Carrying signs saying "Black Lives Matter," "No justice no peace," "white silence = black death," "Justice for Floyd," "I can't breathe" and similar slogans, the group started from Leroy Jackson park and made their way down China Lake Boulevard to California Avenue. They ended up at Freedom Park by City Hall where they gathered by the gazebo. Once there they chanted "Black lives matter!" and knelt at one point.

Many of those taking part wore masks to protect against COVID-19.

At Freedom Park a handful of demonstrators stood in a row with American Flags and (in one case) a flag supporting President Donald Trump's re-election. Asked by the Daily Independent, several denied they were mounting a counter-protest but said they were demonstrating in support of law enforcement and Trump.

The two groups wound up in a virtual face-off. The group with flags, moving in a line, slowly inched their way toward the gazebo. George Floyd March participants took notice and formed another line facing them.

At one point George Floyd March participant Reese Hogg approached the line of men holding flags and spoke to them. Both groups eventually dispersed and the event concluded peacefully.

The march capped off a week of near-daily local protests inspired -- many participants said -- by the desire to see justice for George Floyd.

Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden and Council Member Kyle Blades were among those gathered at Leroy Jackson Park. Both said they were there to support freedom of speech in the community.

"It's a beautiful turn-out," said Odessa Newman-Staples. "I believe that all these people are here because they trust the system, they just don't trust some aspects of the system. It's so good to see all these people here and to know that in Ridgecrest we want to make a difference."

For a photo gallery of the event see https://www.ridgecrestca.com/photogallery/20200606/ridgecrests-march-for-george-floyd

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Daily Independent.