Banners honoring the class of 2020 from Yreka High, Discovery High, and Jackson Street School were hung earlier this week by Dustin Brown Landscaping on the big red wall behind the Empire Room on South Main Street at East Miner Street in Yreka.

On Saturday, Yreka High will have its graduation by invitation only with social distancing guidelines in place at Miner Stadium. YHS will begin live-streaming the event beginning at 8:45 a.m.