Suspects caused more than $220,000 damage over two nights, KCSO says

Four Maricopa teens were arrested and charged with stealing several vehicles from the Maricopa Unified School District and causing more than $220,000 damage in two nights of crime at the school.

The Kern County Sheriff's department reported that the juveniles broke into school property on June 5 and stole six vehicles, causing about $200,000 damage.

The Sheriff said the suspect were seen on surveillance stealing the six vehicle Friday night and damaging the vehicles and the school property.

The night before, the Sheriff said, three of the four suspects broke into the school and caused $22,000 damages.

All four were arrested by deputies from the Taft substation and booked into Juvenile Hall in Bakersfield.

Their names were not released because of their ages.