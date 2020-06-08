Siskiyou County officials reported Sunday the number of coronavirus cases in that county has jumped to 12, up from the nine reported on Friday.

Two more coronavirus cases were reported in Shasta County on Sunday, bringing the total number to 44 since the outbreak began.

Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency officials said 20 people were in quarantine as of Sunday and eight people remained in isolation. Four Shasta County residents have died from the virus, officials said.

The Siskiyou County Public Health Department said Sunday afternoon that there were five active COVID-19 cases in the county and seven inactive cases. As of Sunday, there were 1,819 negative test results and another 94 people awaiting the results of their tests.

In far Northern California, here's where COVID-19 case totals stand:

Butte County, 65

Shasta County, 42

Glenn County, 18

Siskiyou County, 12

Tehama County, 9

Colusa County, 7

Lassen County, 6

Plumas County, 4

Trinity County, 2

Modoc County, no cases

Coastal counties:

Humboldt, 112

Del Norte, 47

Mendocino, 33

Statewide, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 128, 812 and 4,626 had died as of Saturday, the California Department of Health reported Sunday afternoon.

A total of 3,138 people were hospitalized with the disease. Another 1,387 people suspected to have the illness were in the hospital.

Here's how California's coronavirus cases break down by age:

Age 0-17: 7,947

Age 18-49: 68,412

Age 50-64: 29,556

Age 65+: 22,704

Unknown/missing: 193

Health-care workers made up 11,062 of California's confirmed cases, according to state health officials. Of that number, 65 have died.

On Sunday night, the number of known coronavirus cases in the U.S. was at 1.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That number includes 110,514 people who have died as a result of the virus in the U.S.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases surpassed 7 million. Of that total, 402,874 people have died.