Edward Frank Harris passed away on Saturday June 6 after an accidental fall. He was born August 13, 1939 to Dr. Edward Earl and Adeline Harris in Yreka. He joined sisters, Adria, Lucy, Susan, Katherine (KK) and was later joined by Margaret (Maggie).

In 1960, he began dating Jean Meamber. They married at St. Joseph’s Church on June 17, 1967. They raised three sons: Edward Earl (Eddie) was born in 1969, followed by Christopher Alden in 1971 and Jack Meamber in 1977. He lived in the family home affectionately known as “510” since 1945. He loved his home and he always made you feel welcome.

Ed taught 5th grade for nearly 35 years at Jackson Street School. Upon retirement, Ed became very active with the Retired Teachers Association and served as their president. Ed and Jean loved to “cut a rug” to classics like “String of Pearls.” He was a dedicated member of the Ross Neillon Post 1922 Drum & Bugle Corps. Ed was a Yreka “go-to” when Taps needed to be played for a funeral. Ed most recently served as a volunteer at the Collier’s Rest Area, where he enjoyed visits with people from all over the world.

Ed is survived by his wife, Jean, his children Ed E, Chris (Jill), Jack (Carlyn), his grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Jayne, Nora, Austin, Andrew, and Abel. He leaves behind many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

There will be a Rosary and viewing held at St. Joseph’s Church on Sunday, June 14 at 6 p.m. The funeral will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Scholarships Incorporated, PO Box 1328, Yreka, CA 96097 and/or St. Joseph’s Parish, 314 4th Street, Yreka, CA 96097.