The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 47 COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ridgecrest and Inyokern have a combined 12 positive tests, an increase of five from Monday. Kern County saw 60 new positive cases from Monday to Tuesday alone.

There have been 2,870 positive cases throughout Kern County, including 10 non-Kern residents. Kern Public health has reported that of those 2,800, there have been 1,895 recoveries.