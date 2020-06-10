I am deeply disturbed by the lack of transparency of the Siskiyou County Public Health Department in its meager release of important public health data.

The recommendations of numerous respected commentators on the ethics of the COVID pandemic are in agreement – transparency and openness are key to informing the public and helping to foster a rational approach to limiting the spread of the virus. One look at the L.A. County Public Health Department website (http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/locations.htm) shows the stark difference between the two approaches. LAC reports the numbers by city, age, ethnicity, homeless status, and residential status for those in congregate housing and nursing homes.

The update was today (6/4/20). Siskiyou County Public Health site provides almost no meaningful data. There is no information on communities, nothing on age or ethnicity or involvement in congregate living settings or the homeless.

Information can be released while being careful not to include patient identifiable data. We need this information to make informed decisions about going into the community. It’s time for the department to remember that there are two words in its name and one of them is “public.”

Ken Brummel-Smith, MD

Mount Shasta