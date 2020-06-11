Harker and Valasquez were arrested and booked on several charges, including burglary, illegal drug possession, and unlawful firearms and magazine possession, according to the SCSO.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest of two men on May 31 “illustrate the serious challenges associated with a growing methamphetamine and opioid drug problem common in most communities in Siskiyou County,” said Sheriff Jon Lopey.

Kevin Harker, 38 of Yreka and Lawrence Velasquez, 28 of Santa Cruz were arrested when just before 7 p.m., SCSO received a report of a burglary.

On their way to the call, Sergeant Tygart and Deputy Woods observed a vehicle linked to the case and initiated an enforcement stop in the City of Yreka.

During the stop, Tygart recovered most of the stolen property and a large quantity of drugs in the vehicle, including 158.4 grams of methamphetamine and 136.2 grams of heroin, SCSO reported. A loaded firearm, a Smith & Wesson automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine, was also recovered in the vehicle.

Harker and Valasquez were arrested and booked on several charges, including burglary, illegal drug possession, and unlawful firearms and magazine possession, according to the SCSO.

Detective Nowdesha responded and is assisting with a follow-up investigation and additional charges are anticipated in the future against both suspects in this case, said Lopey.

“The seizure of ‘for-sale’ quantities of methamphetamine and heroin took a large number of dangerous drugs off the streets, including hundreds of single dosage amounts,” Lopey said. “The alert sergeant and deputy also took an illegally possessed firearm off the streets.”

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.